Left Menu

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Economic Mixed Signals

The FTSE 100 declined after a five-day rise, influenced by AstraZeneca's dip, macroeconomic assessments, and remarks from Bank of England's Governor. Interest rates are expected to remain stable before seeing gradual reductions next year. Notable sector movements included shifts in mining and services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:13 IST
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Economic Mixed Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Britain's FTSE 100 ended its streak of gains, dipping by 0.3% due to a slump in AstraZeneca shares. The decline was compounded by investor reactions to both domestic economic data and remarks from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on future interest rate cuts.

While AstraZeneca fell after a target price cut by HSBC analysts, the midcap FTSE 250 gained 0.5%, achieving its highest level since October. Additionally, shares in copper miners like Glencore and Anglo American saw declines as the dollar strengthened.

In the broader economic context, the Bank of England is predicted to maintain its current interest rate this month but signal rate reductions next year. A survey suggests the UK's services sector is experiencing a slowdown, influenced by anticipated tax increases impacting hiring plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024