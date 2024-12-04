FTSE 100 Dips Amid Economic Mixed Signals
The FTSE 100 declined after a five-day rise, influenced by AstraZeneca's dip, macroeconomic assessments, and remarks from Bank of England's Governor. Interest rates are expected to remain stable before seeing gradual reductions next year. Notable sector movements included shifts in mining and services.
On Wednesday, Britain's FTSE 100 ended its streak of gains, dipping by 0.3% due to a slump in AstraZeneca shares. The decline was compounded by investor reactions to both domestic economic data and remarks from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on future interest rate cuts.
While AstraZeneca fell after a target price cut by HSBC analysts, the midcap FTSE 250 gained 0.5%, achieving its highest level since October. Additionally, shares in copper miners like Glencore and Anglo American saw declines as the dollar strengthened.
In the broader economic context, the Bank of England is predicted to maintain its current interest rate this month but signal rate reductions next year. A survey suggests the UK's services sector is experiencing a slowdown, influenced by anticipated tax increases impacting hiring plans.
