FTSE 100 Dips Amid Economic Mixed Signals

On Wednesday, Britain's FTSE 100 ended its streak of gains, dipping by 0.3% due to a slump in AstraZeneca shares. The decline was compounded by investor reactions to both domestic economic data and remarks from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on future interest rate cuts.

While AstraZeneca fell after a target price cut by HSBC analysts, the midcap FTSE 250 gained 0.5%, achieving its highest level since October. Additionally, shares in copper miners like Glencore and Anglo American saw declines as the dollar strengthened.

In the broader economic context, the Bank of England is predicted to maintain its current interest rate this month but signal rate reductions next year. A survey suggests the UK's services sector is experiencing a slowdown, influenced by anticipated tax increases impacting hiring plans.

