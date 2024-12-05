Left Menu

Leadership Change at Tullow Oil: CEO Rahul Dhir to Step Down

Tullow Oil's CEO Rahul Dhir will resign from his role and the board next year. The company is seeking a successor for Dhir, who became CEO in 2020. He will remain in his position until a new leader is appointed to ensure a smooth transition.

05-12-2024
Tullow Oil has announced that Chief Executive Officer Rahul Dhir will step down from his position and resign from the board next year, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The board has already started the process of finding a replacement for Dhir, who took on the role of CEO in 2020.

Meanwhile, Dhir will continue to serve as CEO until a successor is identified to facilitate a smooth handover, as per the company’s assurances.

