Leadership Change at Tullow Oil: CEO Rahul Dhir to Step Down
Tullow Oil's CEO Rahul Dhir will resign from his role and the board next year. The company is seeking a successor for Dhir, who became CEO in 2020. He will remain in his position until a new leader is appointed to ensure a smooth transition.
05-12-2024
Tullow Oil has announced that Chief Executive Officer Rahul Dhir will step down from his position and resign from the board next year, according to a statement released on Thursday.
The board has already started the process of finding a replacement for Dhir, who took on the role of CEO in 2020.
Meanwhile, Dhir will continue to serve as CEO until a successor is identified to facilitate a smooth handover, as per the company’s assurances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
