Leadership Change at Tullow Oil: CEO Rahul Dhir to Step Down

Tullow Oil has announced that Chief Executive Officer Rahul Dhir will step down from his position and resign from the board next year, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The board has already started the process of finding a replacement for Dhir, who took on the role of CEO in 2020.

Meanwhile, Dhir will continue to serve as CEO until a successor is identified to facilitate a smooth handover, as per the company’s assurances.

