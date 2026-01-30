India Showcases Energy Resilience and Transition Strategy at IEW 2026 Close

India has demonstrated strong preparedness to navigate prolonged geopolitical volatility in global energy markets and will continue to play a central role in international energy discussions, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said at the closing ceremony of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 in Goa.

Speaking during the closing fireside chat, Mr Puri said India’s energy strategy is firmly anchored in diversification, resilience and forward-looking transitions. He said the country has weathered successive geopolitical shocks by turning challenges into opportunities—diversifying supply sources while accelerating the shift toward cleaner fuels.

Mr Puri highlighted India’s growing global energy footprint, noting that the country is now the third-largest energy consumer, fourth-largest refiner, and among the world’s leading exporters of petroleum products. He said India remains committed to ensuring energy availability, affordability and sustainability even amid global uncertainty.

The Minister underlined the government’s push to scale up compressed biogas (CBG), green hydrogen, biofuels and indigenous clean-energy technologies, alongside continued investment in conventional fuels. He said while traditional energy sources will remain essential, India’s progress in ethanol blending, CBG and hydrogen provides confidence that greener fuels will play an increasingly important role in the energy mix.

Addressing concerns about consumer impact during global price shocks, Mr Puri said India has successfully shielded citizens from volatility. He said global turmoil has not been passed on to consumers and that India continues to maintain among the lowest energy prices globally, with uninterrupted supply ensured even during crises through timely interventions by oil marketing companies.

Following the Minister, Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, outlined the government’s roadmap to support India’s growth trajectory. He said with economic growth projected at over 7 percent, energy demand is set to rise sharply, requiring a dual focus on strengthening domestic exploration and production while positioning India as a reliable global supplier of refined products.

Dr Mittal detailed plans to accelerate upstream activity through increased drilling and exploration to enhance energy self-reliance. He also emphasised deeper integration of refining and petrochemicals to maximise value addition and reduce import dependence, while maintaining global competitiveness.

On the energy transition, Dr Mittal highlighted the growing role of technology and digitalisation. He said tools ranging from logistics optimisation to artificial intelligence are becoming central to lowering costs and improving operational resilience. He added that India is on track to meet its CBG targets, including achieving 5 percent blending by 2030, supported by state participation and farmer-led biomass supply chains.

The closing session reaffirmed India Energy Week 2026 as a key platform linking energy security, affordability and sustainability, while reinforcing India’s position as a steady, pragmatic and credible leader in a rapidly evolving global energy landscape.