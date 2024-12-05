Delhi Metro's Blue Line Hit by Cable Theft, Repairs Underway

On Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced disruptions on the Blue Line due to cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar. The attempted repairs started at 12:45 pm, with operations reduced to single-line between Subhash Nagar and Kirti Nagar during this period.

DMRC has stated that should the repair work extend beyond the planned hours, it will continue during the night after passenger services conclude. Commuters have been advised to stay tuned for further updates.

The DMRC had earlier reported via social media platform X that services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City are regulated due to damage to signaling cables, allegedly caused by miscreants. While trains are running at a restricted speed in the affected section, service continues to operate normally elsewhere on the Blue Line.

(With inputs from agencies.)