Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Blue Line Hit by Cable Theft, Repairs Underway

Delhi Metro services on the Blue Line face disruptions due to cable thefts between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar. Repairs commenced Thursday, affecting operations with single-line service. If delays occur, repairs will continue overnight. Normal services in other sections remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:23 IST
Delhi Metro's Blue Line Hit by Cable Theft, Repairs Underway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced disruptions on the Blue Line due to cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar. The attempted repairs started at 12:45 pm, with operations reduced to single-line between Subhash Nagar and Kirti Nagar during this period.

DMRC has stated that should the repair work extend beyond the planned hours, it will continue during the night after passenger services conclude. Commuters have been advised to stay tuned for further updates.

The DMRC had earlier reported via social media platform X that services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City are regulated due to damage to signaling cables, allegedly caused by miscreants. While trains are running at a restricted speed in the affected section, service continues to operate normally elsewhere on the Blue Line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024