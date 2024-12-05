Karnataka CM's Legal Battle Intensifies Amid MUDA Scam Investigation

The Karnataka High Court has postponed the hearing of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's appeal until January 20 following a recent decision by the Governor to proceed with an investigation into the alleged MUDA scam involving him. This delay follows Siddaramaiah's challenge of the single-bench court order from September 23, which dismissed his petition against the Governor's approval for the investigation.

Justice Nagaprasanna, in the ruling, stated that the sanction for prosecution showed no signs of the Governor's negligence. Siddaramaiah's petition disputed this sanction's legality, arguing it permitted unwarranted scrutiny under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Surakha Sanhita, 2023.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction, granted on August 17 upon requests by social activists, has led to allegations that MUDA illegally allocated prime Mysuru sites to Siddaramaiah's wife. The Lokayukta's ongoing investigation, prompted by a court order to file an FIR, is intensifying the situation amidst political tensions and accusations of bias against the Enforcement Directorate's actions.

