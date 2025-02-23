Tensions Rise in Mysuru: Protests Prompt Enforced Restrictions
In Mysuru city, prohibitory orders have been enacted due to expected protests over an incident at Udayagiri police station. Authorities aim to maintain peace as various groups, including notable politicians, plan rallies. The situation underscores tensions as accusations of communal bias by the BJP arise amid the events.
Mysuru city has enforced prohibitory orders ahead of expected protests tied to a recent incident at Udayagiri police station. Various organizations have announced plans to demonstrate on Monday, prompting a preemptive response from law enforcement.
Police Commissioner Seema Latkar issued the restrictions in anticipation of meetings, conventions, and rallies, such as the Mysuru Chalo awareness rally announced by the Rashtra Suraksha Janandolana Samiti Mysuru. The rally aims to condemn violence that occurred at the police station on February 10 and will begin at JSS Vidyapeeth Gunhouse.
Key BJP figures, including state president B Y Vijayendra, will participate. Meanwhile, the Dalit Mahasabha and Mysuru District Youth Congress accuse the BJP of using the incident to target the Muslim community. Commissioner Latkar warned that any related events could affect public peace and communal harmony.
