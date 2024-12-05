Railways Poised for Tech-Driven Transformation

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday stressed the critical role of advanced technology in revolutionizing Indian Railways. In an interview with ANI, he emphasized prioritizing safety measures for track systems via innovative technology, citing the implementation of three Integrated Track Monitoring System (ITMS) machines two years ago, which have yielded precise railway track assessments.

Vaishnaw highlighted the complexities of railway track systems, stressing that meticulous parameter measurements could substantially bolster safety. Endorsing Prime Minister Modi's vision of technology integration across sectors, he praised the ITMS initiative. This technology leverages image processing to analyze track conditions, detect obstacles, assess full rail profiles, and provide non-contact track geometry measurements. The plan is to introduce ITMS across all railway zones.

Additionally, Vaishnaw announced a revised protocol for regular track assessments using Rail cum Road Vehicles (RRVs), poised to enhance safety for trackmen and keymen. These developments form part of a comprehensive modernization plan for Indian Railways expected to unfold over the next half-decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)