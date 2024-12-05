Left Menu

AAP Women's Wing Amplifies Efforts in Delhi with Grassroots Campaign

In preparation for Delhi's Assembly elections, AAP's women's wing is conducting grassroots meetings across 70 constituencies. The initiative aims to engage women, communicate schemes provided by AAP, collect feedback, and reinforce strong voter support, ensuring awareness and understanding of the party's welfare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:03 IST
AAP Women's Wing Amplifies Efforts in Delhi with Grassroots Campaign
Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is intensifying its election campaign in Delhi by mobilizing its women's wing to host grassroots meetings across all 70 constituencies. This initiative is designed to directly engage with women voters, highlighting various welfare schemes implemented by the AAP-led Delhi government, according to a party press release on Thursday.

These gatherings, AAP states, will underline the benefits of schemes introduced under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, and contrast them with the facilities provided by Bharatiya Janata Party-led states. The campaign emphasizes AAP's historic appeal to female voters in Delhi, grounded in the intention to replicate the electoral successes of 2015 and 2020 by securing crucial support from women.

Feedback from these engagements will be relayed to senior party officials to refine their electoral strategy. AAP is prioritizing initiatives such as free electricity, water, and transportation, which significantly alleviate financial burdens on women, promising further enhancements like a proposed monthly monetary benefit. As meetings proliferate across Delhi, women are encouraged to engage their relatives in other regions to widen the discourse on governance and public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024