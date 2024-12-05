Left Menu

Namibia's First Female President-Elect Promises Radical Change

Namibia's President-elect, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, aims for significant shifts to tackle poverty and unemployment, planning potential breaks from SWAPO party's past on social and economic matters. Highlighting land reform and wealth distribution, she won the election amidst challenges and allegations of voter suppression.

Updated: 05-12-2024 19:39 IST
Namibia's President-elect, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, announced upcoming radical changes to combat poverty and unemployment in her inaugural press conference following her election victory.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, set to assume office in March as Namibia's first female president, proposed changes that may deviate from the policies of preceding SWAPO leaders, focusing on equitable wealth distribution and land reform.

The election, tainted by technical issues and voter suppression claims from opposition parties, resulted in her gaining 57% of the vote. An oil exploration surge marks a hopeful outlook for Namibia amidst its socioeconomic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

