Namibia's First Female President-Elect Promises Radical Change

Namibia's President-elect, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, announced upcoming radical changes to combat poverty and unemployment in her inaugural press conference following her election victory.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, set to assume office in March as Namibia's first female president, proposed changes that may deviate from the policies of preceding SWAPO leaders, focusing on equitable wealth distribution and land reform.

The election, tainted by technical issues and voter suppression claims from opposition parties, resulted in her gaining 57% of the vote. An oil exploration surge marks a hopeful outlook for Namibia amidst its socioeconomic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)