New Zealand Battles England in Wellington Test Opener

In an intense showdown at the Basin Reserve, New Zealand's bowling attack proved effective as they dismissed England for 280 just after tea on the opening day of the second test in Wellington. The Black Caps showcased skillful bowling combined with strategic field placements.

Leading England's innings was Harry Brook, who displayed remarkable prowess with the bat, accumulating a notable 123 runs. His performance was a beacon of resilience for the visiting side amidst a challenging day against a formidable New Zealand lineup.

Nathan Smith emerged as New Zealand's top seamer, with impressive figures of 4-86. His efforts, along with the rest of the bowling unit, set a high standard and laid the groundwork for what promises to be a riveting test match series.

