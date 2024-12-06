Left Menu

New Zealand Battles England in Wellington Test Opener

On the first day of the second test match in Wellington, New Zealand restricted England to 280. Harry Brook spearheaded England's batting with an impressive 123 runs, while Nathan Smith was pivotal for New Zealand, claiming 4 wickets for 86 runs.

Updated: 06-12-2024 08:50 IST
In an intense showdown at the Basin Reserve, New Zealand's bowling attack proved effective as they dismissed England for 280 just after tea on the opening day of the second test in Wellington. The Black Caps showcased skillful bowling combined with strategic field placements.

Leading England's innings was Harry Brook, who displayed remarkable prowess with the bat, accumulating a notable 123 runs. His performance was a beacon of resilience for the visiting side amidst a challenging day against a formidable New Zealand lineup.

Nathan Smith emerged as New Zealand's top seamer, with impressive figures of 4-86. His efforts, along with the rest of the bowling unit, set a high standard and laid the groundwork for what promises to be a riveting test match series.

