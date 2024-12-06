"There should be peace between Hindus and Muslims": Former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case

As December 6 marks the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition,the former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case Iqbal Ansari, said that there should be peace between Hindus and Muslims. He said that whatever happened, happened through court (Supreme Court) and the temple has been constructed and prayers are being offered there.

"...What happened to Babri Masjid, the whole world knows, today we are not here to repeat the same things. Whatever happened, happened through court...(Supreme) court gave the order. A temple has been constructed and prayers are being offered. Whole Muslims in the country respected the decision of the Supreme Court...there should be peace between Hindus and Muslims..." he said. Meanwhile, security has been heightened in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya in view of the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Police personnel, and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) commando have been deployed to ensure law and order in the city. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Security for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Balachari Dubey said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), PAC, ATS and Civil Police are deployed for security. He added that attention is being paid to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience.

Security has been heightened outside the Shahi Eidgah in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. Security has also been increased in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district ahead of Friday prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, following a stone-pelting incident on November 24.

The stone-pelting incident occurred on November 24 during the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASIs) examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals. The ASI survey followed a petition filed in a local court, claiming that the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple.

The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of 'kar sevaks'. In the aftermath, many Muslim residences in Ayodhya were ransacked, torched, and destroyed. Riots erupted across various parts of the country, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 people. (ANI)

