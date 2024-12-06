Punjab farmers facing artificial crisis, ecosystem of an agrarian state disturbed: AAP

AAP member Sandeep Kumar Pathak on Friday accused the Centre of creating an ''artificial crisis'' in Punjab by disturbing the ecosystem of an agrarian state, in which farmers, Arhtiyas (commission agent) and rice millers - all are facing losses.

Speaking during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha on the need to address issues of rice millers in Punjab, Pathak asked whether the process of procurement and storage has been standardised as per the crop season and if so, then why it was not followed.

''An artificial crisis has been created in Punjab in which farmers, Arhtiyas and rice millers face loss,'' he said.

As per the process, farmers sell their produce to the local mandi, from where it is procured by rice millers. After dehusking, it is sold to Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns, which then distribute it to state governments.

This time, during procurement of paddy, godowns of FCI were not emptied for fresh purchase. Moreover, rice millers had a stock of over 2 lakh tonne rice from the last season, which was not lifted.

''When you do not have space to store at godowns (FCI) and with rice millers, procurement would be hit,'' said the AAP leader adding this resulted in long queues by farmers, to sell their products in mandis.

Many of them sold crops at lower rates also fearing losses. This also resulted in a delay in the next crop for farmers, which in turn impacted the economy of the nation.

Moreover, earlier Arhtiyas used to get 2.5 per cent as commission and this has been now fixed at Rs 45,000. Rice millers also got impacted as they earned profit by selling byproducts from the dehusking process of rice.

''They tried to disturb the ecosystem of an agrarian state. Punjab government wrote seven letters in last six months but did not get any reply,'' he said.

Pramod Tiwari from Congress raised concerns over the rise in drug abuse among youths, which is adversely impacting the national health and social growth.

Tiwari said 20 per cent of people in this country between the age bracket of 20 to 75 years are addicted to some kind of narcotic substances.

Moreover, from 2014 to 2023, seizure by the Narcotics Control Bureau has reported almost 100 per cent growth. Several people have died because of drugs in which the highest numbers are between the age group of 30 to 45.

Tiwari mentioned that drugs are illegally brought from Afghanistan and Pakistan and are jeopardising national security.

However, he also alleged that whenever the drug is seized, the name of Mundra Port, which is being operated by Adani Group emerges.

''This port has become infamous for the supply of narcotics,'' he said adding reports of seizures come repeatedly after intervals of some months. This is the same port where drugs valued worth Rs 21,000 crore were seized.

He further said, ''Now Gujarat has become a drug centre and all drugs are coming through Mundra port'' and alleged that ''the government is not taking any action'' as the port is owned by Adani.

This led to a little uproar from the treasury benches and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was presiding the house, asked him to focus on the subject.

Kose K Mani from KC (M) raised concern over rising cases of non-communicable diseases and said it has become a public health crisis in the country.

''These diseases include diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and chronic respiratory disease (which) are now responsible for over 60 per cent of deaths in India, according to World Health Organization. In 1990 this was around 38 per cent...these diseases are increasingly affecting our population, particularly those in their 30s and 40s,'' he said.

The government's current efforts are insufficient, he said adding steps need to be taken to promote healthy living and better healthcare infrastructure.

Tiruchi N Siva of DMK raised the issue of severe and widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu in which many houses and livestock have been washed out.

''The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has written a letter to the prime minister to release Rs 2,000 crore for interim relief,'' he said urging the government to act compassionately.

Sasmit Patra of BJD raised the issue of high pendency of judicial cases. Citing the National Judicial data, Patra said there are more than 4.5 crore cases pending in various courts in India because of inadequate judge strength, judicial vacancies and procedural delays.

He suggested implementation of the National Litigation Policy that has been pending since 2010.

Trinamool Congress' member Saket Gokhale raised the issue of toxic work culture in the private sector.

''So there is a need for labour laws to regulate these. We don't have legislation right now to regulate the sector,'' he said.

AD Singh of RJD said the government should expedite the process to grant visas to Chinese professionals, who are experts and highly productive. This will help the private sector, which is employing them.

Kalpana Saini of BJP asked for the introduction of traditional sports in schools and Baburam Nishad of the same party requested a train between Kanpur Central and Somnath.

