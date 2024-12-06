LG Electronics' Indian arm files IPO papers with Sebi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
LG Electronics India Ltd, the Indian arm of the South Korean company, on Friday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore equity shares by promoter LG Electronics Inc with no fresh issue component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Its South Korean parent company LG Electronics Inc will sell 10,18,15,859 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, according to DHRP.

Post-offer, its shareholding will be diluted by 15 per cent to 57.69 crore shares in the company. Since the public issue is completely an OFS, LG Electronics India will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

In its draft papers, LG Electronics India said it expects the listing of the equity shares will enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity and a public market for the shares.

LG Electronics India is a leading player in major home appliances and consumer electronics. The company products are sold to both B2C and B2B customers in India and internationally. It also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for all its products.

The merchant bankers for the issue are -- Morgan Stanley India Company, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India. LG Electronic will be the second Korean Chaebol after Hyundai Motors India Ltd to be listed in India. LG Electronic India's revenue from operations was Rs 64,087.97 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

