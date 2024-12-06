Maharashtra: 822 farmer suicides in Marathwada in 2024; aid given in 303 cases

More than 800 farmer suicides have been reported in 2024 in the eight districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region, with compensation being given in 303 cases, while inquiry is pending for 314, an official said on Friday.

As per a report made available by the divisional commissioner's office, 822 farmers committed suicide in Marathwada since January this year, with Beed leading the list with 160 deaths.

''Of the 822 cases, aid totalling Rs 3.03 crore has been given in 303 cases till November 30. Inquiry is pending for 314 cases,'' the report said.

After Beed, the highest number of farmer suicides in Marathwada took place in Nanded (146), followed by Dharashiv (143), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (132), Jalna (76), Latur (72), Parbhani (64) and Hingoli (29), as per the report.

Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade told PTI the cases are checked by district level committees and some delay took place due to the model code of conduct in place since October 15 for the assembly polls.

''We have directed authorities to carry out inquiries into the cases quickly,'' Gawade informed.

