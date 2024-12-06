Drug cartel case: Delhi Police arrest two more accused, total 14 arrests till now

Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday said that two more people have been arrested in a drug cartel case involving Tushar Goyal, bringing the total number of arrests so far in the case to 14. The arrested accused have been identified as Ravinder Singh Basioya and Jackson Fernandes, said police officials.

"Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two more accused namely Ravinder Singh Basioya, and Jackson Fernandes in the Delhi drug case (Tushar Goyal case), drugs worth Rs 13,500 crores were seized in this case. So far, 14 accused persons have been arrested," said the Special Cell of Delhi Police. According to the Special Cell, 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic Thailand marijuana, worth Rs 13,000 crore, have been recovered from Delhi and Gujarat in this case so far.

On October 13, Delhi Police and the Gujarat Police carried out a joint operation and seized 518 kg of cocaine during a raid at a firm called Aavkar Drugs in Gujarat's Ankleshwar. On October 1, 562 kg of cocaine and 40 kilogram of hydropinic marijuana was seized from Mahipalpur in South Delhi following a raid at a warehouse belonging to a person named Tushar Goyal. Goyal was arrested along with three others.

Subsequently, on October 10, about 208 kg of cocaine was recovered from a shop in Ramesh Nagar in West Delhi. The mastermind of the Rs 5,600 crore cocaine shipment Tushar Goyal had created a social media profile under the alias Diggi Goyal which has subsequently been deleted by him.

According to police the name of a big businessman from Dubai, who is a major supplier of cocaine, came up during the Special Cell's investigation. Earlier, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Additional CP, Special Cell, said that the arrested person Tushar Goyal is a resident of Vasant Vihar in Delhi while two others arrested-Himanshu and Aurangzeb- are his two associates. Bharat Jain, a receiver from Kurla West (Mumbai), has also been caught.

"The forward and backward linkages point to a Middle Eastern country--a major handler can be seen. This is the biggest cocaine haul in recent times," Kushwaha had said earlier. (ANI)

