Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu practices in nets ahead of Sadbhawana Cricket Tournament

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday practised in the nets at the Bishop Cotton School playground, preparing for the upcoming Sadbhawana Cricket Tournament. In a post on X, CM Sukhu shared a video of his practice session, writing, "This evening, I practised in the nets at the playground of BCS School Shimla, and tomorrow I will inaugurate the Goodwill Cricket Tournament."

He added, "The aim of this tournament is to spread awareness about drug abuse in society." Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will jointly inaugurate the Sadbhawana Cricket Tournament on December 7 at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla.

The tournament will feature matches between teams representing the CM-XI, Governor-XI, Chief Justice-XI, and Press-XI. The final match is scheduled for December 8. According to a government release, the tournament is designed to raise awareness about drug abuse in society.

Hardyal Bhardwaj, General Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Sports and Cultural Association, along with other officials, extended an invitation to the Governor at Raj Bhavan today. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the formation of a state-level advisory board for de-addiction and rehabilitation, to be chaired by him.

Speaking at a state-level workshop on Maternal, Infant, and Young Child Nutrition and De-addiction, CM Sukhu declared the Centre of Excellence of Mental Health at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, as the state-level nodal institution for de-addiction and rehabilitation. He also announced plans to establish Opioid Substitution Therapy Centres at all medical colleges and district hospitals across the state.

The Chief Minister stated that the government would develop an action plan to address the nutritional needs of adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating mothers, and children up to six years old. This plan will also focus on drug abuse prevention, de-addiction, and rehabilitation. Additionally, he directed the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to create a mechanism to ensure the well-being of expectant mothers and their newborns up to the age of one year. (ANI)

