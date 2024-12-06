Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in Delhi's Narela

Six people, including three women, were injured in a domestic gas cylinder explosion in Delhi's Narela area on Friday morning, police said. According to officials, the fire broke out around 7.00 am at a house near Laxmi Narayan Mandir on Bawana Road.

A PCR call reporting the blast was received at the Narela police station, and a team was immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, it was found that the first floor of a house (KH 12/18) near Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Swatantra Nagar, Narela, was severely damaged, with several walls destroyed due to the blast.

The injured have been identified as Vijay (28), Bobby (23), Neelam (25), Pooja (30), Aruna (35), and a teenager. The victims were initially taken to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, where they were admitted for treatment. Later, Vijay, Bobby, Neelam, and Pooja were shifted to LNJP Hospital for further care.

Officials said that the cause of the explosion appears to be a gas cylinder leak. A crime team and the FSL team were called to the site to investigate and confirm the cause of the blast. A case has been registered at Narela police station, and further investigations are underway, they added. (ANI)

