Left Menu

Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in Delhi's Narela

Six people, including three women, were injured in a domestic gas cylinder explosion in Delhi's Narela area on Friday morning.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 20:27 IST
Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in Delhi's Narela
Visual from the spot (Photo/Delhi Police) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including three women, were injured in a domestic gas cylinder explosion in Delhi's Narela area on Friday morning, police said. According to officials, the fire broke out around 7.00 am at a house near Laxmi Narayan Mandir on Bawana Road.

A PCR call reporting the blast was received at the Narela police station, and a team was immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, it was found that the first floor of a house (KH 12/18) near Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Swatantra Nagar, Narela, was severely damaged, with several walls destroyed due to the blast.

The injured have been identified as Vijay (28), Bobby (23), Neelam (25), Pooja (30), Aruna (35), and a teenager. The victims were initially taken to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, where they were admitted for treatment. Later, Vijay, Bobby, Neelam, and Pooja were shifted to LNJP Hospital for further care.

Officials said that the cause of the explosion appears to be a gas cylinder leak. A crime team and the FSL team were called to the site to investigate and confirm the cause of the blast. A case has been registered at Narela police station, and further investigations are underway, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024