"Employment generation is our government's priority": Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday said that employement generation is one of the top priorities of the Congress government in the state. Vikramaditya Singh told ANI that the state government has given 31,000 employment in the government sector in the last two years.

"Our Chief Minister has put so much emphasis on certain things - like strengthening rural economy - to bring white revolution - especially for women... Employment generation is our government's priority - we have given 31,000 employment in the government sector in the last two years," Vikramaditya Singh said. Earlier in the press conference, Vikramaditya Singh presented a detailed account of the Congress government's achievements and future plans under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Reflecting on two years of governance, Singh highlighted key milestones, challenges, and initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable growth, employment generation, and robust infrastructure development in the state. He stated that 31,000 jobs had been created, and additional revenue of Rs 2,600 crore had been generated during this period. Singh began by acknowledging the collective efforts of the cabinet and the people of Himachal Pradesh, saying, "Over the past two years of the Congress government under CM Sukhu's leadership, everyone has contributed significantly. We have achieved much, though challenges remain. Governments operate in continuity, but after we came to power, efforts were made to destabilise our administration."

"Central assistance has declined during this period. As we work towards a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh, our focus has been on employment generation and resource mobilisation, including green hydrogen and e-taxis. In the near future, we expect to gain credit for carbon offsets for Himachal Pradesh," he said. Under Sukhu's leadership, infrastructure development has been a cornerstone of the government's agenda. Singh said that, with the support of party leadership and the Chief Minister, the government has prioritised strengthening roads across the state. Over the past two years, 1,370 new roads have been built, 1,190 km of cross drainage completed, 1,740 roads metalled and tarred, and 61 census villages have gained road access.

He highlighted a significant urban development initiative in Shimla: the construction of an 880-metre double-lane tunnel, proposed at a cost of Rs280 crore. Other infrastructure achievements include the completion of 5-6 roads under Phase 1 of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), particularly in tribal areas, with an extension request submitted to the Union government, the renovation of 800 km of roads under PMGSY Phases 1 and 2, the development of two riverfront projects in Nadaun and Mandi, and the construction of five parking facilities with a combined capacity of 1,700 vehicles to ease urban traffic congestion. Singh also highlighted achievements in employment and welfare, citing the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Yojana and Rozgar Yatra initiatives. "We have allocated Rs680 crore for the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Yojana, offering a 50% subsidy for e-taxis, solar power projects, and natural farming. We are also promoting education through Rajiv Gandhi English Medium Schools and providing study loans at just 1% interest," he said.

He mentioned key welfare schemes, including the Indira Gandhi Pyari Mahila Sukh Samman Yojana, which empowers women with financial support; the Himganga Yojana, a milk processing initiative with a Rs500 crore plant in Kangra; and the Sukh Ashray Yojana, which benefits 6,000 underprivileged and orphaned children as "state wards." Looking to the future, Singh expressed confidence in Himachal Pradesh's green energy ambitions. "As the youngest cabinet member, I believe that by March 31, 2026, Himachal Pradesh will become a green energy state. Global warming is a pressing concern, and achieving this milestone will be a landmark for our state," he said.

Singh thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his support in infrastructure projects and growth facilitation. On revenue generation, he stated, "Over the past two years, Rs2,600 crore has been generated. I challenge Jai Ram Thakur ji to explain what revenue contributions were made during his tenure. The Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs12,000 crore was misused by the previous BJP government, exacerbating the current financial crisis."

He contrasted the current government's job creation efforts with those of its predecessor. "We have provided 31,000 government jobs so far and aim to create one lakh opportunities across public and private sectors. In comparison, the BJP government created only 20,000 jobs in five years. I challenge the opposition to present their data in the assembly," he said. Singh also addressed recruitment reforms, highlighting the abolition of the State Service Selection Board due to irregularities. "We will announce results for 13 post codes, ensuring 2,021 youth secure jobs," he assured.

Acknowledging the challenges of being a hill state, Singh appealed for greater central support. "Himachal Pradesh needs special grants for growth. I urge the Union government, including Prime Minister Modi ji and BJP President Nadda ji, to take responsibility for assisting the state. It is a collective duty," he said. Singh concluded by reaffirming the Congress government's commitment to fulfilling its guarantees within five years and addressing backlogs. "We are working beyond party politics, focusing on humanitarian concerns, to ensure Himachal Pradesh emerges stronger and greener in the years to come," he declared. (ANI)

