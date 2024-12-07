Centre to fix MSP at over 50% and procure farmers' produce: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday Chouhan assured that the government will not only fix the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at more than 50% of the production cost but also procure the produce from farmers. While addressing the Rajya Sabha Chouhan stated that the Central Government will continue to purchase crops from farmers at the MSP, reaffirming the government's commitment to farmers' welfare.

He emphasized that the Congress had previously denied farmers the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops. In contrast, the Central Government, PM Modi, has consistently increased the MSP over the last decade, according to an official press release. Chouhan stated that the government will not only fix the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at more than 50% of the production cost but also procure the produce from farmers. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the government is committed to ensuring beneficial prices for farmers.

He highlighted that in 2015, the ministry was renamed as the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, marking a significant shift towards prioritizing farmers welfare, which was previously lacking. While responding to agriculture-related queries, Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar praised Chouhan, noting that the man revered as the brother of beloved sisters will now also be cherished as the brother of farmers, the press release stated

Dhankhar expressed confidence that the energetic minister will fulfil his responsibilities in accordance with his name 'Shivraj.' He formally declared, "From today, I have given you a new name - Kisano Ke Laadle." Chouhan stated that this is Narendra Modi's government and Modi's guarantee is to fulfill the promise. He further said that when the congress was in power, they had said that they cannot accept the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission.

In 2019, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's government decided that MSP rates would be fixed by adding 50% profit on the cost. When the congress government was in power, they never gave more than 50% profit to the farmers on cost, but we are committed, we are committed that we will buy the crops of the farmers by giving at least more than 50% profit, the press release stated. Union Minister said that Modi's government work with a lot of foresight. Welfare and development of farmers is the top priority of Prime Minister Modi.

This comes as the farmers launched a fresh wave of protest with 'Delhi chalo' march, demanding compensation and a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). However the farmers called off the 'Delhi chalo' march on Friday evening after some of them suffered injuries in the tear gas shelling by police to disperse the protestors. (ANI)

