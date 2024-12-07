Delhi: Man shot while returning from morning walk in Farsh Bazar

New Delhi [India], December 7 ( ANI): A 52-year old man was shot by two unidentified assailants while returning from his morning walk in Delhi's Farsh Bazar area on Saturday, according to police. The attackers, who came on a motorcycle, opened fire at Jain, causing multiple gunshot injuries

A PCR call was made at the Police Station of Farsh Bazar in New Delhi on Saturday morning. As per officials, Sunil Jain (52) was reported to have been shot by two people who came on a motorcycle while he was returning back to his residence after a morning walk. "A PCR call was made regarding a firing incident was received in PS Farsh Bazar. The Police staff reached the spot and found one Sunil Jain (52) with gunshot injuries. He was returning to his home after a morning walk. He was reported to have been shot by two persons who came on a motorcycle," DCP Shahdara said.

Crime team rushed to the spot upon receiving information. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)