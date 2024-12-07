Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Centenary of Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Shatabdi Mahotsav at Swarved Mahamandir, celebrating the centenary of Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj. He praised efforts to promote yoga and spiritual connection and credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for Kashi's progress and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday celebrated the centenary of the Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj at the Shatabdi Mahotsav, held at Swarved Mahamandir. In homage to the organization's efforts, Adityanath expressed gratitude on social media and commended the massive public awareness campaign conducted by the organization.

Through his message on X, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Sadguru Sadafaldev Ji Maharaj and praised the temple's role in linking millions of devotees to the rich yoga tradition and spiritual heritage of India. Adityanath reflected upon the divine and grand temple's establishment as a beacon for spiritual awakening.

Addressing attendees, Adityanath emphasized the supremacy of national interest, stating, "Every work should be in the name of the country; there is no personal existence of us. If our nation is safe, our religion will be safe too." He lauded Prime Minister Modi's guidance, which he said has led to Kashi's remarkable progress and vibrancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

