VP Dhankhar's West Bengal Visit: Honoring Spiritual Heritage

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit West Bengal for a day, marking his first official visit since becoming vice president. His agenda includes visiting Tarapith in Birbhum and acting as chief guest at the 150th birth anniversary celebration of the founder of Gaudiya Mission in Kolkata.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled for a brief yet significant visit to West Bengal, according to a statement from his office. This marks his inaugural official visit to the state since his election to the vice-presidency.

The vice president's itinerary includes a visit to Tarapith in the Birbhum district, a site of deep spiritual and religious importance, revered as one of the Shaktipeeths.

In addition, Vice President Dhankhar is set to preside as the chief guest during the closing ceremony commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Acharya Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, the founder of Gaudiya Mission, in Kolkata.

