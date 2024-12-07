Ulemas Urge Action on Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Amid Rising Concerns

Amid growing concerns over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, a delegation of Ulemas and residents from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah area met with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday. The group expressed worries about the safety of their Hindu counterparts and other minority communities in Bangladesh, demanding stringent measures against illegal Bangladeshi migrants in India, particularly Delhi.

In a formal letter addressed to the Delhi LG, the delegation insisted that illegal Bangladeshi migrants should not be allowed to rent homes or gain employment in the area. They called for residents who unknowingly harbor such individuals to report them to authorities. Additionally, they urged the MCD and Delhi Police to clear government lands of illegal settlements and void any official documents acquired unlawfully by these infiltrators.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi, recently condemned the injustices faced by Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and appealed to leadership for swift intervention. The rising attacks and recent arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das have drawn international attention with India's Ministry of External Affairs expressing serious concern, urging Bangladesh to protect minority communities.

