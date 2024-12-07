Left Menu

Ulemas Urge Action on Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Amid Rising Concerns

A delegation from Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah met Delhi LG VK Saxena, voicing concerns over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. They demanded action against illegal Bangladeshi migrants. India's Ministry of External Affairs also expressed concern over recent attacks and highlighted the arrest of Hindu leader Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:04 IST
Ulemas Urge Action on Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Amid Rising Concerns
Ulemas and locals from Hazrat Nizamuddin meets Delhi LG (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concerns over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, a delegation of Ulemas and residents from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah area met with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday. The group expressed worries about the safety of their Hindu counterparts and other minority communities in Bangladesh, demanding stringent measures against illegal Bangladeshi migrants in India, particularly Delhi.

In a formal letter addressed to the Delhi LG, the delegation insisted that illegal Bangladeshi migrants should not be allowed to rent homes or gain employment in the area. They called for residents who unknowingly harbor such individuals to report them to authorities. Additionally, they urged the MCD and Delhi Police to clear government lands of illegal settlements and void any official documents acquired unlawfully by these infiltrators.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi, recently condemned the injustices faced by Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and appealed to leadership for swift intervention. The rising attacks and recent arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das have drawn international attention with India's Ministry of External Affairs expressing serious concern, urging Bangladesh to protect minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024