Violence Erupts in Balochistan as Separatist Tensions Soar

In Balochistan, separatists killed seven passengers on a bus by verifying their identity cards for military ties. The Baloch Liberation Army took responsibility, highlighting ongoing tensions over autonomy and resource distribution. The region has seen rising attacks on infrastructure and outsiders perceived as exploiting local resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Violence in Balochistan escalated on Tuesday as separatist gunmen executed seven passengers bound for Lahore after forcing them off a bus. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said the victims were military affiliates, marking their continued opposition to Pakistan's central government.

Balochistan's proximity to Afghanistan and Iran makes it a hotspot for ethnic insurgents seeking greater autonomy and more share in natural resources. Attacks have risen, targeting security forces and infrastructure from more prosperous regions, as tensions grow between the locals and the central government.

The incident reflects a larger pattern of violence, bringing to mind a similar attack in August. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the violence, vowing justice. As tensions remain high, the BLA and other groups persist in their efforts to assert their objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

