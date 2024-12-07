WeFLO: Empowering Women Through Job Opportunities in Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh

The FICCI Ladies Organization (FICCI-FLO) has unveiled WeFLO, the first all-women job portal in Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (JKL), at a press conference aiming to bolster women's empowerment across the region. The platform facilitates free connections between women job seekers, both urban and rural, and potential employers, symbolizing FICCI FLO JKL's dedication to sustainable opportunities and economic autonomy for women.

Set for its official launch on December 23, WeFLO endeavors to bridge the employment gap by linking women with industries eager to hire them. This no-cost, dependable platform aligns with FLO's intent of fostering self-reliance among women, enabling them to thrive in the contemporary workforce. Ruchika Gupta, Chairperson of FICCI FLO JKL, highlighted the initiative's transformative potential, emphasizing women's crucial role in achieving India's economic goals by 2047 through WeFLO.

During the press conference, Gupta urged industries, corporates, and businesses to embrace diversity by listing women-specific job openings on WeFLO. Participants in this initiative will receive recognition for their commitment to female empowerment. She also acknowledged the government and Department of Industries for their support and appealed to the private sector to partner with FLO in building a robust ecosystem for equal-opportunity employment. Key members like Varuna Anand, Varsha Bansal, Sona Mehta, and Nandita Bajaj reaffirmed their support at the event.

