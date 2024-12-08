Rahul Gandhi Leads Congress Leadership Camp in Jaipur Amidst Democratic Challenges

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday, where he was warmly received by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, and state LoP Tika Ram Jully at the Jaipur airport.

Gandhi is set to participate in the Congress party's Netrutva Sangam Leadership Training Camp taking place at Khedapati Balaji Ashram. Addressing reporters, Ashok Gehlot, the former Chief Minister, emphasized the importance of such camps for informing the new generation about Mahatma Gandhi, the freedom movement, and the Congress party's ideology, principles, and programs.

The objective is to prepare future leaders to engage in ideologically-driven politics rather than personal politics, Gehlot stated. Regular training sessions like the ones held at Sevagram Ashram in Wardha and various states aim to educate on historical and ideological matters. Gehlot praised the leadership camp in Jaipur as a revolutionary event crucial in countering the erosion of democratic values in the country. He highlighted the pressing need for such programs amidst the prevailing atmosphere of fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)