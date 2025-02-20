Democracy Under Siege: Assam's Gunda Raj
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has raised concerns about the state of democracy in Assam following a violent attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and his security officers. Accusing the government of inaction, Gogoi stated that the people of Assam seek freedom from the prevailing 'gunda raj' culture.
Concerns over the condition of democracy in Assam have surfaced as Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi highlighted an attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and his personal security officers by a mob in Nagaon district on Thursday.
Gogoi, the Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, emphasized that the attack happened in broad daylight amid bustling markets. The assault, recorded on camera, also saw attempts to snatch weapons from police officers.
Citing the Chief Minister's unwillingness to take immediate action against the attackers, Gogoi warned that such negligence could embolden criminal activities in the region. Meanwhile, the state Congress is demanding swift arrests of those involved in the assault.
