Strengthened Border Security Under Modi: Amit Shah Highlights BSF Achievements

The unclear border security policies that persisted over the years have been significantly improved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 60th Raising Day parade event of the Border Security Force (BSF). Shah praised the development of robust infrastructure and the installation of modern fencing systems in border areas, enhancing national security.

Shah emphasized the reliability of the BSF as the nation's first line of defense, underscoring its soldiers' bravery in handling challenges along the border. He stated, 'Whenever there's a challenge or incident across the border, and a BSF soldier is present, we remain assured and worry-free.'

The BSF, originally with 25 battalions, has expanded to 193, becoming the world's largest border guarding force, he revealed. Shah credited the improvements in border security to the clear strategic policies of the Modi government, noting the introduction of the vibrant villages program with a budget of Rs 4,800 crore to transform northern border villages and address migration issues with better connectivity and healthcare.

Shah announced advancements in the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), aiming for its full implementation across the India-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders. Addressing the growing threat of drones, he reported efforts to develop anti-drone systems, with significant progress in intercepting drones on the Punjab border.

Reassuring the nation, Shah lauded the BSF for ensuring citizens' safety, asserting that India is invincible due to the relentless dedication of those guarding the borders. 'The soldiers at our borders deserve full credit for safeguarding 1.4 billion Indians,' he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)