Punjab Gears Up for December Municipal Elections: Key Details Announced

The Chief Election Officer announced municipal elections in Punjab set for December. Preparations, including EVM printing and an updated voter list, are finalized. The elections start with polling on December 9, followed by nomination processes. Security measures and expenditure limits are established to ensure smooth election proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:26 IST
Represenatative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Election Officer, Raj Kamal Chaudhary, officially announced on Sunday the schedule for Punjab's upcoming municipal elections. The polls are set to conclude by the end of December, as per an official notification issued on November 22 by the local bodies department.

With preparations underway, including the printing of EVMs and election forms, the election code of conduct has been enacted, and details are available on the government's website. An updated voter list, effective December 7, has been circulated among all District Collectors, and Aadhaar is required for voter participation.

Polling commences on December 9, with nomination filings opening on December 11. Following deadlines for scrutiny and withdrawal, the polling is scheduled for December 21, with counting on the same evening. A total of 3,732,000 voters, including diverse demographics, will cast their votes across 381 corporation wards and other municipal areas, utilizing M2 model EVMs.

Security protocols are in place to maintain order, with local authorities ready to deploy additional forces if necessary. Magistrates are tasked with enforcing a ban on carrying gun licenses during the election period, adhering to BNS regulations. Additionally, observers will be appointed by the Chief Secretary to oversee the electoral process.

Candidates will adhere to expenditure limits set at varying amounts depending on the type of council, ensuring a fair election. These measures are aimed at conducting elections that are efficient, secure, and transparent. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

