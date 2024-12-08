Left Menu

Chandrashekhar Azad Stands Firm with Farmers as Tensions Escalate

Chandrashekhar Azad, leading the Aazad Samaj Party, rallies behind farmers demanding government accountability on unfulfilled promises. Amid escalating tensions, a farmer contingent called off their 'Dilli Chalo' march due to injuries. Despite obstacles, farmers remain steadfast in their protest seeking resolution.

National President of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrashekhar Azad, National President of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), has voiced strong support for protesting farmers, questioning the government's lack of response to promises made during previous agitations. 'We stand with the farmers,' Azad declared to ANI, challenging the necessity of permission for farmers to voice their demands.

While government promises remain unfulfilled, tensions escalated on Sunday as the 'Dilli Chalo' march was halted. A contingent of 101 farmers withdrew after sustaining injuries, with one in serious condition at PGI, farmer leaders cited during a media address. Despite media restrictions, farmers continue their protest undeterred by governmental barriers.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced the withdrawal, explaining, 'We have decided to call off the 'jatha.' The agitation persists, but injuries necessitate a pause.' The farmers' meeting planned for Monday will determine the next steps, reflecting continued frustration with the Modi government's reluctance to engage in meaningful dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

