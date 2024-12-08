CBI Nabs PSU Official, Private Director in Rs 10 Lakh Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody the Group General Manager (GGM) of M/s Bridge and Roof Co. (India) Limited, a central government Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, as well as a director of a Bhubaneswar-based private company and an additional private individual. The arrests are linked to a Rs 10 lakh bribery case, according to an official CBI statement released on Sunday.

The case, registered on December 7, 2024, involves allegations that the accused GGM was engaged in corrupt activities, including influencing work order awards and bill clearances for financial advantages. The CBI claims the GGM met with the private company director on December 6, 2024, in Bhubaneswar, where he allegedly demanded the bribe, promising to compensate through future billings.

A CBI operation ensued on December 7, 2024, successfully catching the GGM accepting the bribe from the private company director in Bhubaneswar. The agency recovered the Rs 10 lakh bribe money and apprehended another individual involved as a co-conspirator. Ongoing searches across eight locations in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata have yielded incriminating documents, a vehicle, and digital devices. Investigations remain active, the CBI confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)