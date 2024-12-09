Airox Nigen Launches Solar Module Manufacturing in Haryana
Airox Nigen is establishing a 600 MW solar module manufacturing facility in Haryana, as part of a larger 2 GW renewable energy project. This initial phase will lay the groundwork for expanding capacity and will involve an investment of Rs 800 crore over time.
Airox Nigen has announced the launch of a solar module manufacturing line with a capacity of 600 MW in Haryana. This initiative forms part of its ambitious 2 GW renewable energy project.
The facility, located in a 17-acre renewable energy park in Rohnat, Haryana, is expected to become a significant center for sustainable energy innovation. According to the company, it features advanced technology to produce high-efficiency solar modules designed to cater to both domestic and international markets.
The first phase, scheduled to begin production in five months, marks the onset of a progressive investment of Rs 800 crore into the company's renewable ventures.
