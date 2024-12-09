Left Menu

Airox Nigen Launches Solar Module Manufacturing in Haryana

Airox Nigen is establishing a 600 MW solar module manufacturing facility in Haryana, as part of a larger 2 GW renewable energy project. This initial phase will lay the groundwork for expanding capacity and will involve an investment of Rs 800 crore over time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:24 IST
Airox Nigen Launches Solar Module Manufacturing in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

Airox Nigen has announced the launch of a solar module manufacturing line with a capacity of 600 MW in Haryana. This initiative forms part of its ambitious 2 GW renewable energy project.

The facility, located in a 17-acre renewable energy park in Rohnat, Haryana, is expected to become a significant center for sustainable energy innovation. According to the company, it features advanced technology to produce high-efficiency solar modules designed to cater to both domestic and international markets.

The first phase, scheduled to begin production in five months, marks the onset of a progressive investment of Rs 800 crore into the company's renewable ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024