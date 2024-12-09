Airox Nigen Launches Solar Module Manufacturing in Haryana

Airox Nigen has announced the launch of a solar module manufacturing line with a capacity of 600 MW in Haryana. This initiative forms part of its ambitious 2 GW renewable energy project.

The facility, located in a 17-acre renewable energy park in Rohnat, Haryana, is expected to become a significant center for sustainable energy innovation. According to the company, it features advanced technology to produce high-efficiency solar modules designed to cater to both domestic and international markets.

The first phase, scheduled to begin production in five months, marks the onset of a progressive investment of Rs 800 crore into the company's renewable ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)