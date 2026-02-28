Left Menu

ClikPick: Revolutionizing Online Education Decisions

CollegeSathi, an Indian edtech platform, introduced ClikPick to simplify online education choices. This feature allows students to compare universities and courses easily, reducing confusion. Founded in 2016, CollegeSathi provides transparent, unbiased guidance. With ClikPick, the platform supports students in making informed, confident decisions about their education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:11 IST
ClikPick: Revolutionizing Online Education Decisions
  • Country:
  • United States

CollegeSathi, an emerging edtech platform in India, is tackling the growing complexity of online education choices with its innovative feature, ClikPick. This smart comparison tool allows learners to evaluate multiple universities and courses with just three simple clicks, presenting key academic details in a clear, accessible manner.

Founded in 2016, CollegeSathi aims to eliminate confusion and promote informed decision-making in the realm of online education. The platform focuses on offering verified programs and providing students with honest, transparent guidance, helping them choose courses confidently.

With ClikPick, CollegeSathi is not only saving students time but also offering a reliable and clear starting point to make educational choices. It enables users to compare programs based on crucial factors like course structure, fees, scholarships, and career outcomes, all while maintaining a free-to-use model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EC starts publishing post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal in phases.

EC starts publishing post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal in phases.

 India
2
EC releases hard copies of post-SIR electoral rolls in various districts of West Bengal, online lists not yet available.

EC releases hard copies of post-SIR electoral rolls in various districts of ...

 India
3
BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

 India
4
Witnesses say they hear explosion in Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP.

Witnesses say they hear explosion in Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026