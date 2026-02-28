ClikPick: Revolutionizing Online Education Decisions

CollegeSathi, an emerging edtech platform in India, is tackling the growing complexity of online education choices with its innovative feature, ClikPick. This smart comparison tool allows learners to evaluate multiple universities and courses with just three simple clicks, presenting key academic details in a clear, accessible manner.

Founded in 2016, CollegeSathi aims to eliminate confusion and promote informed decision-making in the realm of online education. The platform focuses on offering verified programs and providing students with honest, transparent guidance, helping them choose courses confidently.

With ClikPick, CollegeSathi is not only saving students time but also offering a reliable and clear starting point to make educational choices. It enables users to compare programs based on crucial factors like course structure, fees, scholarships, and career outcomes, all while maintaining a free-to-use model.

(With inputs from agencies.)