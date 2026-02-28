Left Menu

Cheetah Revival: Nine More Wildcats Touch Down in India

Nine cheetahs from Botswana arrived at Kuno National Park in India, enhancing the population revival program. This initiative aims to restore the cheetah count, which became extinct in India decades ago. The Indian Air Force facilitated their transfer, marking a significant step in wildlife conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:12 IST
Cheetah Revival: Nine More Wildcats Touch Down in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine more cheetahs from Botswana landed safely at Kuno National Park (KNP) on Saturday, boosting India's total count of the big cats to 48. This arrival is part of a four-year plan to revive the cheetah population in the country, which previously saw extinction nearly seven decades ago.

The recent arrivals, transported by the Indian Air Force (IAF), highlight efforts to diversify habitats and minimize disease risks. Currently, 39 cubs have been born at KNP since 2023, bolstering the numbers further. The relocation strategy aims to prevent outbreaks that could threaten the entire population.

The cheetah revival program has gained momentum with the support of the Central government. Officials aim to increase the population to 50 soon, with aspirations deferred to supporting broader wildlife conservation endeavors across various habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DMK and Congress Kickstart Crucial Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

DMK and Congress Kickstart Crucial Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of Tamil Nadu El...

 India
2
Tehran Explosion Raises Tensions Amid Nuclear Dispute

Tehran Explosion Raises Tensions Amid Nuclear Dispute

 United Arab Emirates
3
Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Smuggling Rings

Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Smuggling Rings

 India
4
Israel Imposes Restrictions Amid Pre-emptive Attack on Iran

Israel Imposes Restrictions Amid Pre-emptive Attack on Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026