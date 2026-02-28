Cheetah Revival: Nine More Wildcats Touch Down in India

Nine more cheetahs from Botswana landed safely at Kuno National Park (KNP) on Saturday, boosting India's total count of the big cats to 48. This arrival is part of a four-year plan to revive the cheetah population in the country, which previously saw extinction nearly seven decades ago.

The recent arrivals, transported by the Indian Air Force (IAF), highlight efforts to diversify habitats and minimize disease risks. Currently, 39 cubs have been born at KNP since 2023, bolstering the numbers further. The relocation strategy aims to prevent outbreaks that could threaten the entire population.

The cheetah revival program has gained momentum with the support of the Central government. Officials aim to increase the population to 50 soon, with aspirations deferred to supporting broader wildlife conservation endeavors across various habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)