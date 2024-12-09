Left Menu

Delhi High Court Halts BCI's Removal of Bar Council Vice Chairman Amid Degree Fraud Allegations

The Delhi High Court has paused the Bar Council of India's decision to remove Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar as Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, following questions about his degree's validity. The court emphasized procedural lapses and ordered a CBI investigation into the accusations, ensuring due process is maintained.

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court has temporarily stayed the Bar Council of India's (BCI) decision to oust Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar from his role as Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi. This decision follows allegations of irregularities in the authenticity of his LL.B. (Hons.) degree.

Simultaneously, the court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to defer any actions against Nasiar at this stage. The court highlighted that the issue pertains chiefly to his degree, which many students hold, and pointed out that the BCI's inquiry has disproportionately targeted Nasiar.

The legal battle emerged as senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Nasiar, argued that the BCI exceeded its jurisdiction by directing a CBI inquiry without proper authority and violated procedural norms by not allowing Nasiar to present his case. In contrast, BCI counsel maintained that there were substantial grounds for suspicion and that a comprehensive investigation was vital for upholding the integrity of the Bar Council.

