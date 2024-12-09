Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Delhi Against Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh

Various organizations, including the RSS, protested in Delhi against the mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh. A memorandum was submitted to district authorities, demanding action from the Indian government to address violence against minorities in Bangladesh and ensure safety and justice for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:06 IST
In a display of solidarity, multiple organizations, with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the forefront, have staged protests across Delhi. These demonstrations were held to protest the ongoing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, highlighting the plight of minorities in the neighboring country.

Coming just before a planned march to the Bangladesh embassy, the protests sought to rally support under the Civil Society of Delhi's banner. Representatives from over 200 social, cultural, and religious organizations were expected to participate as a united front against the 'persecution' faced by Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh.

The protesters submitted memoranda to district magistrates, calling for immediate action to curb violence against minorities in Bangladesh. Their demands included securing the release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and mobilizing international efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

