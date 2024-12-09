Delhi NGOs Demand Rehabilitation for Pakistani Hindu Refugees

In a significant move, NGOs have approached the Delhi High Court, advocating for a comprehensive rehabilitation package for Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in temporary settlements across the city. The plea emphasized crucial amenities such as housing, healthcare, education, and sanitation facilities for these displaced individuals.

During the proceedings, Justice Sanjeev Narula suggested refiling the petition as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to ensure a more effective legal intervention. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa subsequently withdrew the initial writ petition, with plans to submit the PIL before the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The petition highlighted that despite assurances from the Ministry of Home Affairs, DUSIB, and DDA, substantial action was lacking for these refugees, now recognized as Indian citizens under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Urgent attention was drawn to a recent DDA demolition notice issued to refugees in Majnu Ka Tilla, demanding camp evacuation within a mere 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)