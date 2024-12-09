Left Menu

Delhi NGOs Demand Rehabilitation for Pakistani Hindu Refugees

NGOs petitioned the Delhi High Court for a rehabilitation package for Pakistani Hindu refugees in the city. The court advised refiling the case as a Public Interest Litigation for comprehensive relief. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa highlighted the urgency as demolition notices were issued to refugees in temporary settlements.

In a significant move, NGOs have approached the Delhi High Court, advocating for a comprehensive rehabilitation package for Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in temporary settlements across the city. The plea emphasized crucial amenities such as housing, healthcare, education, and sanitation facilities for these displaced individuals.

During the proceedings, Justice Sanjeev Narula suggested refiling the petition as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to ensure a more effective legal intervention. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa subsequently withdrew the initial writ petition, with plans to submit the PIL before the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The petition highlighted that despite assurances from the Ministry of Home Affairs, DUSIB, and DDA, substantial action was lacking for these refugees, now recognized as Indian citizens under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Urgent attention was drawn to a recent DDA demolition notice issued to refugees in Majnu Ka Tilla, demanding camp evacuation within a mere 24 hours.

