Pakistan’s Telecom Expansion: Engro Corp and Veon Forge New Horizons

Engro Corp, Pakistan's largest conglomerate, in partnership with Veon, is set to expand telecom tower-sharing and explore new telecom infrastructure uses. With a focus on international markets, the duo aims at expanding tower coverage, potentially utilizing electronic vehicle charging and drone landing facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:18 IST
Engro Corp, Pakistan's largest conglomerate, alongside Veon, is fortifying its telecom infrastructure by expanding tower-sharing across the nation and exploring innovative applications.

Samad Dawood, vice chairman of Dawood Hercules Corp, highlighted the vast potential in Pakistan's ever-growing telecom market, envisioning a further reach to international regions from the Atlantic coast of Morocco to Central Asia.

The strategic collaboration includes a significant $188 million payment to Jazz and Deodar's debt coverage, capitalizing on Pakistan's recent economic stability post-IMF initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

