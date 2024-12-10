Pakistan’s Telecom Expansion: Engro Corp and Veon Forge New Horizons
Engro Corp, Pakistan's largest conglomerate, in partnership with Veon, is set to expand telecom tower-sharing and explore new telecom infrastructure uses. With a focus on international markets, the duo aims at expanding tower coverage, potentially utilizing electronic vehicle charging and drone landing facilities.
Engro Corp, Pakistan's largest conglomerate, alongside Veon, is fortifying its telecom infrastructure by expanding tower-sharing across the nation and exploring innovative applications.
Samad Dawood, vice chairman of Dawood Hercules Corp, highlighted the vast potential in Pakistan's ever-growing telecom market, envisioning a further reach to international regions from the Atlantic coast of Morocco to Central Asia.
The strategic collaboration includes a significant $188 million payment to Jazz and Deodar's debt coverage, capitalizing on Pakistan's recent economic stability post-IMF initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
