Pakistan’s Telecom Expansion: Engro Corp and Veon Forge New Horizons

Engro Corp, Pakistan's largest conglomerate, alongside Veon, is fortifying its telecom infrastructure by expanding tower-sharing across the nation and exploring innovative applications.

Samad Dawood, vice chairman of Dawood Hercules Corp, highlighted the vast potential in Pakistan's ever-growing telecom market, envisioning a further reach to international regions from the Atlantic coast of Morocco to Central Asia.

The strategic collaboration includes a significant $188 million payment to Jazz and Deodar's debt coverage, capitalizing on Pakistan's recent economic stability post-IMF initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)