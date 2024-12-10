Massive Fire Erupts at Delhi's Jungle Jamboree Restaurant: No Casualties Reported

A massive fire erupted on December 9 at the Jungle Jamboree restaurant located in West Rajouri Garden, New Delhi. The incident resulted in the injury of one woman, while thankfully, no casualties were reported. Firefighters acted swiftly to extinguish the blaze, deploying 11 fire tenders to control the situation.

The Delhi Fire Service stated that the cause of the fire was a short circuit on the restaurant's first floor. Assistant Divisional Officer Sarabjit Singh confirmed that the fire was completely extinguished, with only a single injury reported when a woman slipped on the stairs. The fire department also released a video showcasing the extensive smoke arising from the building.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi communicated closely with the district administration to monitor relief and rescue efforts. Her statement on X (formerly Twitter) praised the firefighters for their prompt response. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi confirmed the fire's origin was due to faulty wiring and reiterated that no casualties occurred during the incident.

