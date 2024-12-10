Agriculture Minister Engages with Farmers' Groups for Sector Reforms

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held pivotal talks with farmers' representatives from Haryana and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The meeting tackled pressing issues within the agricultural sector.

Representatives from Chhattisgarh Yuva Pragatisheel Kisan Sangh, Naugama Khap Kisan Sangathan Jind, Satrol Khap Seva Samiti Hisar, and Nandal Khap Rohtak participated in the dialogue, recognizing governmental efforts while offering significant suggestions for improvement.

Chouhan emphasized that farmers' welfare remains a top government priority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The initiative is part of ongoing dialogues initiated on September 24, aimed at timely resolving agricultural challenges.

