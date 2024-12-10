Supreme Court Orders Final Safety Report for Medical Professionals

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued a directive to the National Task Force (NTF), emphasizing the urgent need for a final report on the safety of medical professionals to be submitted within 12 weeks. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar underscored the importance of the issue by scheduling the subsequent hearing for March 17, 2025.

The court called upon the NTF to incorporate a comprehensive list of recommendations and suggestions, urging states and Union Territories to provide feedback on the previous report. Formed in response to the RG Kar Medical College's rape and murder case, the NTF has been tasked with formulating strategies to combat gender-based violence and enhance safety protocols for healthcare workers.

The Supreme Court's session coincided with a suo motu petition concerning the heinous crime involving a doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal. During the proceedings, Advocate Vrinda Grover updated the court about the ongoing trial, which the CBI anticipates will conclude shortly. Moreover, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court about the chargesheet filed regarding irregularities at RG Kar Hospital.

Previously, the court acknowledged the NTF's bifurcated approach in its drafted recommendations, focusing on preventing both physical and sexual violence against medical professionals. To facilitate informed contributions, the court mandated that the report be shared with all relevant counsels, as well as Chief Secretaries of every state and union territory. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)