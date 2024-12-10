Amit Shah's Mandate: Haryana to Implement New Criminal Laws by March

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took charge of a pivotal meeting on Tuesday, focusing on the execution of three newly introduced criminal laws. The session, attended by Haryana's Chief Minister, saw Shah directing the state to accomplish full implementation by March 31 of the following year.

Highlighting the integration of technology, Shah insisted that each district in Haryana should be equipped with more than one forensic mobile van. He underscored the need for a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) to handle Zero First Information Reports (FIRs), with an emphasis on translating these reports into various state languages for wide accessibility.

Further, Shah stressed that the Director General of Police (DGP) must prioritize timely justice, urging Haryana's Police Superintendent to meet investigative deadlines. Continuous oversight was advised, with the Chief Minister of Haryana conducting bi-weekly reviews and senior officials holding weekly assessments to track law application progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)