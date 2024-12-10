Left Menu

Amit Shah's Mandate: Haryana to Implement New Criminal Laws by March

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed Haryana's Chief Minister to fully implement new criminal laws by March 31. Shah emphasized technology use and forensic support, assigning monitoring roles to senior police officers. Regular reviews by state officials were mandated to ensure timely justice and adherence to new legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:44 IST
Amit Shah's Mandate: Haryana to Implement New Criminal Laws by March
Union Home Minister Amit Shahchairs a review meeting on the implementation of New Criminal Laws in Haryana. (Photo/@PIBHomeAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took charge of a pivotal meeting on Tuesday, focusing on the execution of three newly introduced criminal laws. The session, attended by Haryana's Chief Minister, saw Shah directing the state to accomplish full implementation by March 31 of the following year.

Highlighting the integration of technology, Shah insisted that each district in Haryana should be equipped with more than one forensic mobile van. He underscored the need for a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) to handle Zero First Information Reports (FIRs), with an emphasis on translating these reports into various state languages for wide accessibility.

Further, Shah stressed that the Director General of Police (DGP) must prioritize timely justice, urging Haryana's Police Superintendent to meet investigative deadlines. Continuous oversight was advised, with the Chief Minister of Haryana conducting bi-weekly reviews and senior officials holding weekly assessments to track law application progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024