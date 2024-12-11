Left Menu

EDF Boosts 2024 Nuclear Power Projection in France

EDF has revised its nuclear power generation estimate for France in 2024. The company now predicts production will range between 358-364 TWh, compared to an earlier forecast of 340-360 TWh. This adjustment indicates a more optimistic outlook for France's energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:42 IST
EDF Boosts 2024 Nuclear Power Projection in France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

EDF has upwardly revised its forecast for nuclear power generation in France for the year 2024.

The company now anticipates producing between 358 to 364 terawatt-hours (TWh), as opposed to its previous estimate of 340 to 360 TWh.

This revision reflects a more positive expectation for France's nuclear energy production in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024