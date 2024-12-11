EDF Boosts 2024 Nuclear Power Projection in France
EDF has revised its nuclear power generation estimate for France in 2024. The company now predicts production will range between 358-364 TWh, compared to an earlier forecast of 340-360 TWh. This adjustment indicates a more optimistic outlook for France's energy sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:42 IST
EDF has upwardly revised its forecast for nuclear power generation in France for the year 2024.
The company now anticipates producing between 358 to 364 terawatt-hours (TWh), as opposed to its previous estimate of 340 to 360 TWh.
This revision reflects a more positive expectation for France's nuclear energy production in the coming years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EDF
- nuclear power
- France
- energy
- 2024
- forecast
- production
- increase
- TWh
- sector
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Drama 'The Night Manager' Falls Short at 2024 International Emmys
Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang Gears Up for HIL 2024-25 with Rarh Bengal Tigers
Production Snafu: Serica Energy's Triton Troubles
The Night Manager Falls Short at 2024 International Emmys
Freudenberg Showcases Pioneering Medical Solutions at CPhI & PMEC India 2024