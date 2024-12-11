UNHCR Urges Action as Tens of Thousands Flee Violence into South Sudan Amid Humanitarian Crisis

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has expressed grave concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in South Sudan, where tens of thousands of people are fleeing escalating violence in Sudan. Recent surges of arrivals have tripled the number of daily refugees, putting a significant strain on the country’s already limited resources.

Over 20,000 Sudanese refugees have crossed into South Sudan in just the past week, a dramatic increase in the number of daily arrivals compared to previous weeks. On top of that, an additional 7,000 to 10,000 refugees are arriving each day. Many of these refugees are from Sudanese border villages affected by renewed violence, with many others coming from White Nile State in Sudan, where South Sudanese refugees have been living in camps.

The majority of the displaced are women and children, highlighting the severe impact the conflict has on vulnerable populations. A significant number are also arriving through informal crossing points, which are difficult for UNHCR and humanitarian organizations to access. Many are in dire need of life-saving assistance, including food, water, and healthcare, particularly given the ongoing cholera outbreak in the region.

Overcrowded Transit Centers and Limited Resources

The Renk transit centers in South Sudan are already overwhelmed, sheltering nearly 17,000 people—4,000 more than two weeks ago. UNHCR teams have been visiting the border areas and have witnessed thousands of refugees walking along a 40-kilometer stretch between the border and the town of Renk. Many families have been forced to stop and rest by the side of the road, with some receiving help from local communities in the form of food and water.

While UNHCR and its partners are scaling up efforts to provide support, severe underfunding remains a major obstacle. The agency continues to call for increased financial contributions to meet the urgent needs of those displaced by violence and natural disasters.

Rising Tensions in Sudan and Risk to Humanitarian Operations

In Sudan, the situation remains equally dire, with ongoing violence around refugee camps and other displaced populations in conflict-affected areas. Hostilities in these regions pose significant risks to civilians, including refugees, and threaten UNHCR’s ability to deliver the much-needed protection and assistance. UNHCR has reiterated its call for the protection of humanitarian assets, emphasizing that refugee camps must remain safe zones for those fleeing violence.

White Nile State, which hosts more than 400,000 South Sudanese refugees and over 650,000 displaced Sudanese, has been a key safe haven since the start of the conflict in Sudan. However, the recent surge in violence has led many refugees to flee from the most affected camps, some heading into South Sudan and others crossing the Nile to unaffected camps. Over 1,000 internally displaced Sudanese families have also been moving to nearby host community villages in search of safety.

Critical Border Crossings and Security Concerns

The Joda border crossing remains a critical lifeline for refugees seeking safety, as well as for humanitarian operations. More than 700,000 refugees have used this crossing point since the start of the Sudanese conflict in April 2023, and military activity and heightened tensions in the area are deeply concerning. The security and accessibility of this crossing are vital not only for displaced populations but also for the ongoing provision of aid on both sides of the border.

The Global Impact of Sudan’s Crisis

Since the war in Sudan began, over 12 million people have been displaced, with more than 3 million seeking refuge in neighboring countries. This has become one of the largest and most urgent displacement crises in the world. UNHCR continues to work tirelessly in Sudan and across neighboring countries to provide life-saving assistance to those affected by the conflict.

Call for Immediate Ceasefire and Increased Humanitarian Funding

UNHCR is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan to protect civilian lives and ensure the continuation of humanitarian assistance. As the crisis deepens, the need for financial support grows more urgent. The Regional Refugee Response Plan, which seeks to provide aid to refugees fleeing Sudan, is currently only 30 percent funded as the year comes to a close.

UNHCR and its partners remain committed to supporting millions of people affected by this devastating crisis. However, continued financial support and a secure environment for humanitarian operations are critical to alleviating the suffering of displaced Sudanese and South Sudanese refugees.