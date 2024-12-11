Left Menu

West Bengal's Strategic GST Amendments: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced the approval of amendments to the GST, emphasizing alignment with national recommendations. The amended bill, opposed by BJP, aims to assist micro and small entrepreneurs despite concerns over state debt. The bill was successfully passed by a voice vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya championed amendments to the Goods and Services Tax, aligning them with the recommendations ratified at the GST Council meeting. The amendments were tabled as part of the West Bengal Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the state assembly.

Despite opposition from BJP legislator Biswanath Karak, who criticized the amendments for not addressing state debt, Bhattacharya highlighted that the changes would empower micro and small entrepreneurs. The amendment bill reflects objectives outlined in the GST Act of 2017 and has received national support.

Bhattacharya dismissed BJP's protests as politically motivated and emphasized the importance of Bengal's role in shaping GST policy. The bill received a voice vote approval, cementing its passage in the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024