West Bengal's Strategic GST Amendments: A Catalyst for Economic Growth
West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced the approval of amendments to the GST, emphasizing alignment with national recommendations. The amended bill, opposed by BJP, aims to assist micro and small entrepreneurs despite concerns over state debt. The bill was successfully passed by a voice vote.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya championed amendments to the Goods and Services Tax, aligning them with the recommendations ratified at the GST Council meeting. The amendments were tabled as part of the West Bengal Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the state assembly.
Despite opposition from BJP legislator Biswanath Karak, who criticized the amendments for not addressing state debt, Bhattacharya highlighted that the changes would empower micro and small entrepreneurs. The amendment bill reflects objectives outlined in the GST Act of 2017 and has received national support.
Bhattacharya dismissed BJP's protests as politically motivated and emphasized the importance of Bengal's role in shaping GST policy. The bill received a voice vote approval, cementing its passage in the House.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala BJP Faces Internal Rift as Congress Extends Olive Branch
IFC Invests in UniCredit Bank to Boost Romania’s Green Transition and Climate Finance Market
Maharashtra Election Dispute: Congress Alleges EVM Malfunctioning as BJP Demands Acceptance
If you really want unity in the country, you should stop spreading hatred: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to BJP.
Rexas Finance: A New Contender in the Cryptocurrency Arena