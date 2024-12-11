West Bengal's Strategic GST Amendments: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

In a significant move, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya championed amendments to the Goods and Services Tax, aligning them with the recommendations ratified at the GST Council meeting. The amendments were tabled as part of the West Bengal Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the state assembly.

Despite opposition from BJP legislator Biswanath Karak, who criticized the amendments for not addressing state debt, Bhattacharya highlighted that the changes would empower micro and small entrepreneurs. The amendment bill reflects objectives outlined in the GST Act of 2017 and has received national support.

Bhattacharya dismissed BJP's protests as politically motivated and emphasized the importance of Bengal's role in shaping GST policy. The bill received a voice vote approval, cementing its passage in the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)