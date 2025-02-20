BJP's Rekha Gupta to Make History as Delhi's Next Chief Minister

In a significant political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta is poised to become the Chief Minister of Delhi. This marks the return of the BJP to power in the national capital after 27 years, following their dominant performance in the recent assembly elections.

Vijender Gupta, who previously served as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, is tipped to be the new Speaker. Gupta, an experienced politician and MLA from Rohini, won his seat with a commanding margin of over 37,000 votes against Aam Aadmi Party's Pradeep Mittal. Meanwhile, Mohan Singh Bisht, a seasoned BJP representative, is expected to take on the role of Deputy Speaker after his victory in Mustafabad.

Rekha Gupta, a prominent BJP leader with a track record of spearheading welfare campaigns, will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. She succeeds AAP's Atishi, ushering in a new chapter for the city under BJP's leadership. The BJP's success comes with them capturing 48 out of 70 seats, while the Congress was unable to secure any in this election.

