Sanjay Malhotra Takes Charge: A Dynamic Shift in RBI Leadership

In a significant leadership change, Sanjay Malhotra assumed office as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday. Underlining the importance of policy consistency, Malhotra emphasized being vigilant and adaptive amidst an evolving global economic landscape.

Malhotra took over the reins from Shaktikanta Das, who concluded a six-year tenure. In his first media briefing, he stressed the balance between maintaining stability and being responsive to emerging challenges.

He highlighted the necessity for ongoing dialogue with financial regulators, state governments, and the Centre, acknowledging the value of diverse perspectives. Further, Malhotra revealed plans to harness technology to bolster financial inclusion across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)