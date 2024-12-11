Left Menu

Sanjay Malhotra Takes Charge: A Dynamic Shift in RBI Leadership

Sanjay Malhotra, the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, affirmed his commitment to maintaining policy stability while staying adaptable to global changes. Taking over from Shaktikanta Das, Malhotra emphasized ongoing communication with financial sectors and leveraging technology to enhance financial inclusion in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:07 IST
Sanjay Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership change, Sanjay Malhotra assumed office as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday. Underlining the importance of policy consistency, Malhotra emphasized being vigilant and adaptive amidst an evolving global economic landscape.

Malhotra took over the reins from Shaktikanta Das, who concluded a six-year tenure. In his first media briefing, he stressed the balance between maintaining stability and being responsive to emerging challenges.

He highlighted the necessity for ongoing dialogue with financial regulators, state governments, and the Centre, acknowledging the value of diverse perspectives. Further, Malhotra revealed plans to harness technology to bolster financial inclusion across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

