Union Minister Advocates for Unified Elections to Boost Governance

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has voiced his support for holding simultaneous elections to state assemblies and the Lok Sabha, labeling frequent elections as a significant "waste" of time and resources. Speaking at a public rally in Haryana's Karnal, Chouhan emphasized that frequent elections hinder public welfare and impose hefty expenditures on public funds.

Chouhan highlighted the administrative disruptions caused by multiple elections, reflecting on his experience as Agriculture Minister. "When elections occur, I find myself campaigning for three months, diverting time and effort from development work," he remarked. Such electoral cycles disrupt governance at all levels, including efforts by Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, officers, and public employees.

The Minister called for raising public awareness of the benefits of conducting simultaneous elections. His comments follow the recent approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal by the Union Cabinet, which suggests synchronized voting for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls within a 100-day frame. Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed this plan, describing it as a step towards strengthening democracy's vibrancy and participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)