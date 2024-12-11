Left Menu

Union Minister Advocates for Unified Elections to Boost Governance

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan supports simultaneous elections to state assemblies and the Lok Sabha, citing frequent elections as a waste of time and resources. This proposal aims to enhance governance and public welfare by reducing disruptions and expenditures caused by frequent electoral cycles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:17 IST
Union Minister Advocates for Unified Elections to Boost Governance
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has voiced his support for holding simultaneous elections to state assemblies and the Lok Sabha, labeling frequent elections as a significant "waste" of time and resources. Speaking at a public rally in Haryana's Karnal, Chouhan emphasized that frequent elections hinder public welfare and impose hefty expenditures on public funds.

Chouhan highlighted the administrative disruptions caused by multiple elections, reflecting on his experience as Agriculture Minister. "When elections occur, I find myself campaigning for three months, diverting time and effort from development work," he remarked. Such electoral cycles disrupt governance at all levels, including efforts by Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, officers, and public employees.

The Minister called for raising public awareness of the benefits of conducting simultaneous elections. His comments follow the recent approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal by the Union Cabinet, which suggests synchronized voting for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls within a 100-day frame. Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed this plan, describing it as a step towards strengthening democracy's vibrancy and participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024