EU Faces Hurdles in Sanctions Approval Against Russia

The European Union countries could not reach an agreement to approve a 15th sanctions package against Russia. This package would have permitted the Czech Republic to continue importing Russian oil-based products via Slovakia. Diplomats announced plans to meet again Wednesday evening for further discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:41 IST
Efforts by European Union nations to sanction Russia have hit a roadblock as representatives were unable to find common ground on approving a new package of restrictions.

The proposed 15th sanction package aimed to extend permissions for the Czech Republic to import Russian oil products through Slovakia.

Diplomats revealed that another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening to try and resolve the impasse.

