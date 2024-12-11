EU Faces Hurdles in Sanctions Approval Against Russia
The European Union countries could not reach an agreement to approve a 15th sanctions package against Russia. This package would have permitted the Czech Republic to continue importing Russian oil-based products via Slovakia. Diplomats announced plans to meet again Wednesday evening for further discussion.
