IMD Forecasts No Mumbai Cold Wave as Winter Deepens Across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) rules out a cold wave in Mumbai for the upcoming week, despite falling temperatures. In contrast, several regions in North and Central India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi, are likely to experience cold wave conditions along with dense fog and ground frost in certain areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:47 IST
IMD Forecasts No Mumbai Cold Wave as Winter Deepens Across India
Mumbai's IMD Director, Sunil Kamble (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sunil Kamble, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai, announced on Wednesday that the city will not face a cold wave in the upcoming week. Speaking to ANI, Kamble confirmed, "There is no warning for a cold wave for the coming week."

Despite the absence of a cold wave warning, Kamble noted that winter has commenced, with temperatures expected to drop. "In Mumbai, people feel cold as temperatures dip to 14-15 degrees Celsius, which typically happens 2-3 times each month," he explained. Currently, Mumbai's minimum temperature is around 20-21 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 30-33 degrees. Across Maharashtra, the minimum is expected to be 12-14 degrees Celsius, while the maximum should hover around 30 degrees, he added.

The IMD's press release indicates that cold wave conditions are anticipated in isolated regions of Rajasthan between December 11 and 16, with a severe cold wave on December 11. Similar conditions are forecasted for Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh during the same period. Saurashtra and Kutch might also experience cold waves on December 11 and 12, while Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad could face them from December 13 to 16. Additionally, cold days are likely in isolated parts of Rajasthan on December 11 and 12 and in Madhya Pradesh on December 11-13.

The IMD also predicted dense fog late at night and early morning in parts of East Uttar Pradesh until December 12; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar until December 13; and Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until December 14 morning. Ground frost may also occur in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on December 11 and 12, the IMD reported. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

